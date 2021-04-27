Get 6 bottles of wine bundled with two 98-point Super Tuscan bonus bottles and 2 stemless glasses for $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Buy Now at WSJwine
- Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both.
- WSJwine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Send the good folks at Samuel Adams proof of your Covid-19 vaccine series and they'll buy your first beer at your favorite watering hole. You'll get $7 via Cash App for your preferred Samuel Adams beverage. Enter via email, Twitter, or Instagram. Shop Now
- Click here to get all the deets on entering.
- Promotion begins April 12.
Apply coupon code "GET5" to get the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Shipping varies by location. Select states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
- Insurance charges may also be automatically added in cart, and may increase by the quantity of items ordered.
Find your wine or champagne bliss on these libations with grades of 90 and higher from at least three wine publications. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Pictured is the Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Sparkling Wine for $79.99 ($20 off).
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
Australia produces many big, bold, full-bodied reds (no, we aren't talking about it's kangaroo population), wispy crispy rieslings, shiraz, and more. It's not your stereotypical country when it comes to wine-making. It boasts 65 wine growing regions with over 100 grape varieties. You are sure to find something that intrigues the palate at Wine.com with great savings. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Pictured is the Penfolds Kalimna Bin 28 Shiraz 2018 for $29.99 ($10 off).
- Shipping charges and availability may vary by location. Join StewardShip for $49 and get free shipping for a year.
- Some states are ineligible for shipping due to legal reasons.
Sign In or Register