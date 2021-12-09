Get 12 bottles of holiday wine bundled with two bonus bottles of California Cabernet from Jean-Charles Boisset and 2 stemless glasses for $69.99 plus $19.99 for shipping. Buy Now at WSJwine
- Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both.
- WSJwine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $169.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
This is $16 under the list price and a low by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Silver.
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
- spill-resistant, BPA-free lid
- double-wall insulation
- nonslip base
- rustproof
- Model: FD-S601
Don't be a Pinot Grinchio – get this connoisseur's calendar for around half what you'd pay for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Note that small number of states require a different shipping choice (there's a drop-down menu on the product page) and this isn't estimated to arrive until the new year.
- includes 12 187ml bottles of Californian white, red, and rosé wines
Enter your email address with claim code "HOLIDAY9PACK" to get 9 bottles of red or white wine by award-winning independent winemakers for just $49.99 with free shipping (a savings of $164). Buy Now at Naked Wines
- Alternatively, you can get a 6-Pack for $35 by changing the claim code to "IMPACT50" or a 15-Pack for $80 with claim code "HOLIDAY15".
- Naked Wines is a membership service. With this purchase, you agree to contribute $40 per month towards future wine purchases from Naked Wines. Your membership will renew automatically each month and any unspent contributions are fully refundable. You can cancel anytime.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states may be excluded.
- 100% no-hassle refund guarantee
If what you do is drink, and know things, then this is the deal for you (or the person on your shopping list that does). Plus, you won't drain the kingdom's finances purchasing here, since you'd pay $32 more for 6 bottles elsewhere ($74 more for 12 bottles). Shop Now at Groupon
- For legal reasons, you must be at least 21 years old to order, and this item cannot be shipped to select states. See site for details.
- Have your minion taste it first, if you don't personally open a bottle. Just saying.
- 750 mL bottles