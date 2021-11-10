sponsored
New
WSJwine · 25 mins ago
$70
$20 shipping
Get 12 bottles of holiday wine bundled with two bonus bottles of California Cabernet from Jean-Charles Boisset and 2 stemless glasses for $69.99 plus $19.99 for shipping. Buy Now at WSJwine
Features
- Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both.
- WSJwine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Groupon · 11 hrs ago
Grocery & Market Deals at Groupon
Up to 80% off
Snag up to 80% off wine, steaks, meal prep kits, and more -- great for gifting or treating yo'self! Shop Now at Groupon
Tips
- Shipping varies by offer and seller.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Paksh 15-oz. Italian White Wine Glasses 4-Pack
$16 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Get gifting with these wine glasses that are $4 off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- bulb shape allows wine to breathe and release aromas
- Model: PN-W410
Sign In or Register