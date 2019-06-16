New
WSJwine · 1 hr ago
WSJwine 8-Bottle Rosé Wine Case + 2 Glasses
$50
free shipping
For new customers, WSJwine offers six bottles of rosé wine bundled with two bonus bottles of Provence Rosé and a pair of Dartington Crystal stemless glasses for $49.99 with free shipping. Buy Now
Tips
  • Don't like rosé? You can also choose reds, whites, or a mix of both for the same price.
  • WSJwine is a subscription service; subsequent shipments will include 12 bottles of wine delivered every three months and cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping per case.
  • Cancel the subscription at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463.
  • Select states are excluded, and you must be at least 21 years old to order.
↑ less
Buy from WSJwine
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor WSJwine Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register