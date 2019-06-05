sponsored
New
WSJwine · 51 mins ago
$50
free shipping
For new customers, WSJwine offers six bottles of rosé wine bundled with two bonus bottles of Provence Rosé and a pair of Dartington Crystal stemless glasses for $49.99 with free shipping. (For more details on the specific types included, click "view wines".) Don't like rosé? You can also choose reds, whites, or a mix of both for the same price↑ less
Note: WSJwine is a subscription service, and subsequent shipments will include 12 bottles of wine delivered every three months and cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping per case. You can cancel the subscription at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463. You must be at least 21 years old to order, and your order will arrive in 5 to 10 days. Select states are excluded.
Note: WSJwine is a subscription service, and subsequent shipments will include 12 bottles of wine delivered every three months and cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping per case. You can cancel the subscription at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463. You must be at least 21 years old to order, and your order will arrive in 5 to 10 days. Select states are excluded.
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vacu Vin Wine Saver w/ 2 Vacuum Stoppers
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best deal we could find by $4
Amazon offers The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with two Vacuum Stoppers in Black for $11.40 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. It includes a vacuum pump and two vacuum bottle stoppers.
Sign In or Register