New
WSJwine · 51 mins ago
WSJwine 8-Bottle Rosé Wine Case + 2 Glasses
$50
free shipping
For new customers, WSJwine offers six bottles of rosé wine bundled with two bonus bottles of Provence Rosé and a pair of Dartington Crystal stemless glasses for $49.99 with free shipping. (For more details on the specific types included, click "view wines".) Don't like rosé? You can also choose reds, whites, or a mix of both for the same price

Note: WSJwine is a subscription service, and subsequent shipments will include 12 bottles of wine delivered every three months and cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping per case. You can cancel the subscription at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463. You must be at least 21 years old to order, and your order will arrive in 5 to 10 days. Select states are excluded.
↑ less
Buy from WSJwine
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor WSJwine
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register