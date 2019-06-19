sponsored
WSJwine · 1 hr ago
$70 $160
$20 shipping
For new customers, WSJwine offers its top 12 bottles of wine bundled with two bonus bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa's iconic Raymond Vineyards plus a pair of Dartington Crystal stemless glasses for $69.99 plus $19.99 for shipping. Buy Now
- Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both.
- WSJwine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463.
- Subsequent shipments are delivered every three months and will cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
