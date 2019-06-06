New
Rakuten · 12 mins ago
$17 $20
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the WMT Solar Flickering Flame Stake Light 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "PTV2" cuts that price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
- 8 to 10 hour run time
- dusk to dawn on/off function
Related Offers
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
eBay · 4 days ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Hairui Decor Lights via Amazon offers the Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $35.99. Coupon code "PANV49W9" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Vase not included
Features
- 100 warm white fairy LEDs
- flexible branches
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 3 days ago
Shine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack
$99 $200
free shipping
Best HomePro via Amazon offer theShine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack for $199.99. Coupon code "NCA9KZY4" cuts that to $99.49. With free shipping, that's $51 under our mention from three weeks ago, $101 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hang or flush mounting
- each fixture measures 47.3” x 5.4” x 1.9”
- pull cord on/off switch
- 3,600-lumens at 5,000K daylight white
Amazon · 5 days ago
SGL 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12Pk
$49 $80
free shipping
YMYP(US)Seller via Amazon offers the SGL 13W 4000K 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12-Pack for $79.99. Coupon code "PJPS5BDR" cuts that to $49.49. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- E26 base
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: 7539923468
Amazon · 5 days ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
YiFi-Tek Flower LED Solar Garden Stake Light 3-Pack
$14 $28
free shipping
YiFi-Tek via Amazon offers its YiFi-Tek Flower LED Solar Garden Stake Light 3-Pack for $28.99. Coupon code "4ME8Z328" drops that to $14.49. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 colors
- IP65 water resistant
- lights for up to 8 hours on full charge
- up to 3,000-hour lifespan
Amazon · 4 days ago
Aooshine Wood Table Lamp with Square Shade
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Aooshine via Amazon offers its Aooshine Minimalist Table Lamp with Black Wood Base for $20.99. Coupon code "LKSXJVYU" cuts that to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members that's tied with our mention from last month of a different color base, $8 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- square fabric shade included
- measures 4.1" x 4.1" x 13.2"
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$27 $75
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $33.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $27.19. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention and lowest price we could find by $18 today. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 12
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Memorial Day Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
8-Foot Landscape Timber
$2 $5
pickup at Home Depot
For pickup only, Home Depot offers 8-Foot Landscape Timber for $2.47. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pressure treated against termites, fungus, and rot
- Model: 288731
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Durebler Cell Phone / Tablet Stand
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Sokofit via Amazon offers the Durebler Cell Phone / Tablet Stand for $9.99. Coupon code "BWAG4PTD" cuts that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime Members, that's tied with last week's mention at $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotation
- attaches to car windshield via silicone suction cups
Amazon · 3 days ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$35 $59
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell for $58.98. Coupon code "ZGFPYBS6" drops the price to $35.39. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way communication
- 720p
- motion detection
- night vision
