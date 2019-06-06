New
WMT Solar Flickering Flame Stake Light 2-Pack
$17 $20
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the WMT Solar Flickering Flame Stake Light 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "PTV2" cuts that price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
  • 8 to 10 hour run time
  • dusk to dawn on/off function
  • Code "PTV2"
  • Expires 6/6/2019
