$48 $60
free shipping
Easybuyou via eBay offers the WLtoys A979-B 2.4GHz 1/18 Scale RC Monster Truck for $47.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our mention from March and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4-wheel drive
1 mo ago
Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter
$270
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $29
Gotrax offers its Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter for $299.99. Coupon code "r/electricscooters" to $270. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen for any GXL model. It features:
- 250-watt motor
- 9-12 miles per charge
- 15.5 mph top speed
- 8.5" air-filled tires
- hand brake (not available on previous model)
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks
$15 $37
free shipping
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "SCOIWLID" drops the price to $14.80. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter
$268 $298
free shipping
Golabs via Amazon offers the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter for $298. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $268. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $30 (it's the best deal we've seen for any GXL model.) Buy Now
- 250-watt motor
- 9-12 miles per charge
- 15.5 mph top speed
- 8.5" air-filled tires
- hand brake
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
