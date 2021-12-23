If you need this power tool, you might be a-cooking your biscuits too long. J/k that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- For edge-joining panels, aligning boards, strengthening joints, and more
- 4-inch carbide-tipped blade
- Set includes 50 biscuits of various sizes, a dust bag, and a case
Published 35 min ago
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
The fees for all applicants will rise by $20 on December 27 – apply now to avoid the hike. Shop Now
- while you're at it, pick up a pair of discounted passport & vaccination card holders down in the related offer below
Need a last-minute gift? Save up to 20% on gift cards for popular stores and restaurants, including Lowe's, Kohl's, Applebee's, Cheesecake Factory, Jiffy Lube, Ihop, REI, and more. Shop Now
- Most cards have email delivery. Select cards also have a physical card option.
Avoid the rush this holiday season and charge for free during off‑peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States. (The cost is typically about $0.25 per KW otherwise.) Shop Now
- Valid Thursday, December 23, 2021 through Sunday, December 26, 2021 before 10 AM and after 7 PM.
- Supercharging locations in 11 states
Get a year of AMC+ for only $1.99 per month, which is a savings of over 70%. Buy Now
- The Walking Dead Universe
- Shudder
- Sundance Now
- iFC Films Unlimited
