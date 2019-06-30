sponsored
Western Digital Corporation · 1 hr ago
Extra 10% off
free shipping
Western Digital Store takes an extra 10% off its Ultrastar SATA 6Gbps Internal Hard Drives via coupon code "ULTRASTAR10". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Expires 6/30/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
Amazon · 6 days ago
Kingston A400 SA400S37/480G 480GB 2.5" SATA III solid state drive
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kingston 480GB A400 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy matches this deal
Features
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/480G
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$71 $84
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $83.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $71.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a week ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- Read speeds up to 520MB/s
- Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Amazon · 1 day ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
