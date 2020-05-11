Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
WD Red NAS 2TB 3.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal HDD
$70 $90
free shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 64MB cache
  • data transfer speeds up to 147Mbps
  • 5400 rpm
  • Model: WDBMMA0020HNC-NRSN
