Western Digital Store · 49 mins ago
15% off
free shipping
Western Digital takes 15% off its WD My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Hard Drives for Windows and Mac via coupon code "WDSAVESDAD". Plus, free shipping applies to all orders. Shop Now
- The 1TB model is excluded.
B&H Photo Video · 21 hrs ago
Kwilt2 Personal Cloud Hub
$50 $90
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Kwilt Kwilt2 Personal Cloud Hub for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $39 under buying it from Kwilt directly. Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core CPU
- USB
- SD card slot
- Wi-Fi 4 (802.11ac)
- Android OS
- Model: K2-01
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 External HDD
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
