Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
WD Hard Drives at B&H Photo-Video
from $95
free shipping

Save on internal and external drives to meet any need, from a 2TB backup drive to a 40TB NAS server. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Spotify's 320KBps streaming uses around 2.4MB/minute, which means that Nas' Illmatic album would require 96MB, which means it would fit on a 40TB Nas server roughly 417,000 times over. Seems excessive.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hard Drives B&H Photo Video
2TB NAS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register