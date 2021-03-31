Save on a selection of 10 internal and external hard drives, with prices starting at around $90 after savings. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $179.99 ($40 off list).
- Discount applies in cart.
Published 1 hr ago
Save on a selection of internal and external hard drives from Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the WD 2TB Gaming Portable HDD for PS4 for $63.99 (most charge $80)
Save on internal and external drives, RAM, and more for desktops and laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Adata via eBay.
- Pictured is the Adata 240GB Ultimate SU630 SATA 6Gbps 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $29.99 (low by $4).
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- It's a bare drive and does not come with any cables.
- 6GB/s transfer rate
- Model: ST4000NC001
That's $38 under what you'd pay direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
- max transfer rate of 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0)
- Model: WDBWLG0100HBK-NESN
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's about the same price most vendors charge for the camera and lens alone. You'll pay around $134 for the accessories if purchased separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- EOS 80D DSLR camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB UHS-I SDXC memory card
- Ruggard Journey 44 DSLR shoulder bag
- Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for PC
- Model: 1263C005 Kit
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
