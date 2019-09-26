Personalize your DealNews Experience
Western Digital Store takes 15% off its WD Gaming SSD Drive Accelerated for Xbox One via coupon code "GAMEDAY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Deal ends September 26. Shop Now at Western Digital Store
It's the best price we've seen and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $53 now. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $5 less in March. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 under the best deal we could find for a new unit now, although we saw it for $9 less in our January mention. Buy Now at eBay
