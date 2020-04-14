Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 47 mins ago
WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$140 $200
free shipping

Store everything from all your hard drives, and have space left over! It's the lowest price we could find by $107. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Search for "324003635448" to get the 10TB drive for $179.99.
  • transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
