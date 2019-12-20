Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$200 $310
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • available in Black
  • USB 3.0
  • data transfer rates up to 5Gbps
  • automatic backup options
  • Model: WDBCKA0140HBK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives Best Buy Western Digital
USB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register