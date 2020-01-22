Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
WD Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$190 $280
free shipping

That's $90 off list and almost the price most stores charge for just the 10TB model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 12TB storage capacity
  • USB 3.0 interface
  • Data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0
  • Automatic backup options
  • Compatible with Mac and PC
  • Model: WDBCKA0120HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
USB 10TB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register