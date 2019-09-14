New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
WD Blue 500GB 2.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD
$59 w/ $9 in Rakuten points $65
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's $9 under our March mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $16.) Buy Now

  • Apply coupon code "PLM5" to get this deal.
  • You'll get $9.44 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
  • Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
  • Model: WDS500G2B0A
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 29 min ago
