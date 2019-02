Newegg offers the WD Blue 3D NAND 500GB 7mm 2.5" Serial ATA III Internal SSD for $67.99. Coupon code "AFM2SSD26" drops that to. With, that's $8 under our Black Friday mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $11.) It features sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s.