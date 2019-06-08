New
Western Digital Store · 1 hr ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$100 $144
free shipping
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99. Coupon code "DNWDSSD" cuts it to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends June 8. Buy Now
Features
  • read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
  • write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
↑ less
Buy from Western Digital Store
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNWDSSD"
  • Expires 6/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Western Digital Store Western Digital
SSD 500GB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register