Western Digital Store · 1 hr ago
$100 $144
free shipping
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99. Coupon code "DNWDSSD" cuts it to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends June 8. Buy Now
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
Amazon · 3 days ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
Newegg · 5 days ago
Micron 512GB 3D NAND SATA 6Gbps M.2 SSD
$45 $99
free shipping
My Digital Discount via Newegg offers the Micron 512GB 1100 TLC 3D NAND SATA 6Gbps M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen for any 512GB SSD. (It's the best deal we could find today by $41. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 530MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
- M.2 2280 form factor
- Model: MTFDDAV512TBN-1AR15FCYY
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- Newegg matches this deal
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Inland 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" SATA 6Gbps SSD
$49
free shipping
Micro Center via Amazon offers the Inland Professional 480GB 3D TLC NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $48.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
- read speeds up to 550MB/s
- write speeds up to 490MB/s
Newegg · 3 wks ago
Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD
$93 $110
free shipping
Newegg offers the Crucial 960GB BX500 2.5" Serial ATA III 3D NAND Internal SSD for $109.99. Apply coupon code "MAYSSD22" to cut it to $93.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 540MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
Western Digital Store · 1 wk ago
WD 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 HDD w/ Case
$79
free shipping
$20 less than the drive alone elsewhere
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold for $98.99. Apply coupon code "WDJUNECASE" to cut that to $78.99 and to bag the Western Digital My Passport Soft Carrying Case for free. (The case will be automatically added to cart once you apply the coupon.) With free shipping, that's $20 less than the best price we could find for the drive alone elsewhere. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
eBay · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 External HDD
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
