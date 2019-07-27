New
Google Express · 55 mins ago
WD 4TB USB 3.0 HDD w/ 32GB Flash Drive
$81 $160
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive bundled with a Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $89.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $80.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. (It's also within $1 of the best price we could find for the hard drive alone.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now

  The coupon can be used once per account.
  Code "GDSMZL"
  Expires 7/27/2019
