Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive bundled with a Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $89.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $80.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. (It's also within $1 of the best price we could find for the hard drive alone.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital My Cloud Home Duo External Hard Drive in several storage capacities starting from $195.99 via coupon code "CLOUDDUO." With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by at least $84. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
