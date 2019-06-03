Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold for $98.99. Apply coupon code "WDJUNECASE" to cut that to $78.99 and to bag the Western Digital My Passport Soft Carrying Case for free. (The case will be automatically added to cart once you apply the coupon.) Plus, free shipping applies. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.