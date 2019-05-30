Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold for $98.99. Apply coupon code "WDJUNECASE" to cut that to $78.99 and to bag the Western Digital My Passport Soft Carrying Case for free. (The case will be automatically added to cart once you apply the coupon.) With free shipping, that's $20 less than the best price we could find for the drive alone elsewhere. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.