Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Data transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Western Digital Elements 6TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Seagate 5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Silver for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $14. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- automatic backup
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD bundled with the SanDisk 64GB Cruzer Fit USB Flash Drive for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $69 under the lowest price we could find for each item separately elsewhere. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- SSD features up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Water and dust-resistant
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Seagate Fast 1TB External USB-C Solid State Drive for $132.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now
- transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- electromechanical thermostat
- coated wire shelving
- flat back
- reversible door
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C8DF
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the WD Black 4TB SATA 6Gbps 7,200 RPM Internal Hard Drive for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- 256 MB cache
- Model: WD4005FZBX
