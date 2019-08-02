- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy offers the WD 128GB Easystore USB 3.0 Flash Drive in Blue for $14.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's a buck under our May mention, $25 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Comfast2013 via eBay offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $17.75 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $2). Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price is now $15.39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $20.29. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with Amazon's Prime Day price as an all-time low. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Western Digital Store offers its Western Digital 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in Black or Gold from $98.99. Coupon code "HOTSUMMER" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping (select "standard ground"), that's $7 less than our May mention, which included a case, and the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
