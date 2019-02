Today only, Best Buy offers My Best Buy members the Western Digital 10TB Easystore External USB 3.0 Hard Drive bundled with the Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB 3.0 Flash Drive forwith. (You must be signed in to your account to get this price. Not a member? It's free to join .) That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.)