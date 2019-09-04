New
eBay · 1 hr ago
WD 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$35 $55
free shipping

That's tied with our July mention and $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 6-month WD warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
USB Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Phlip
Dealnews please update that this is a refurbished item thanks.

Buyers please find the extra cash (3 Starbucks drinks) for a new hdd. You are likely backing up very important data. This is one of those things you don't want to rely on a used or refurbished item even if it's from the manufacturer.

I bought new the 1tb($49) and a 2tb ($69) last years sale or early this year.
38 min ago