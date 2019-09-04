Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our July mention and $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find for a similar model today by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB G-Drive USB-C Solid State Drive for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730. Buy Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
Western Digital offers its WD ReadyView Surveillance System for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
