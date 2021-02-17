Vudu Ultimate Movie Fan Sale

New
Vudu · 1 hr ago
from $3
Shop a variety of discounted classic, family, action, martial arts movies, and more. Shop Now at Vudu
- Pictured is Top Gun in HDX for $6.99 ($3 less than you'd pay for the Blu-ray at Best Buy).
- John Henry, Braveheart, Wayne's World, Ella Enchanted, Kill Bill, and many more
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Prime Video Member Deals
up to 50% off rentals or purchases
Save on movies and TVs series. Shop Now at Amazon
- titles from all genres
Hulu · 1 mo ago
Hulu Sale
$2/month for college students
That's a $4 savings per month for as long as you're a college student. Buy Now at Hulu
- Student discount offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only.
- For new and existing subscribers.
- The rate changes to $5.99 per month or the current rate when eligibility ends.
- Watch Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Brookyn Nine-Nine, Rick and Morty, How I Met Your Mother, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and more.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Showtime 30-Day Trial
Free w/ Prime
That's a savings of $11. Shop Now at Amazon
- After the trial period, it will cost $10.99 per month.
- includes instant streaming of award-winning Original Series, hit movies, sports, and more
1 mo ago
Peacock Premium TV 7-Day Trial
free
The important facts to know.... The Office is 99 hours long. This trial lasts 168 hours. If you subtract 40 hours for work, and sleep less than 4.14 hours a day, it's entirely possible to binge The Office before the trial runs out. Shop Now
- Be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends (if you want).
- Peacock Premium is $4.99/mo and Premium Plus (No Ads) is $9.99/mo.
- movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
Vudu · 2 wks ago
Vudu Valentine's Day Sale
Save on 300 Titles
Save on movies and TV series including Clueless, Maleficent, Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, and more. Shop Now at Vudu
- $10 or under films
- 25% off bundles
- 2 for $9.99
1 comment
BlueOak
Yah, but that Bestbuy version gets you the Blu-Ray DVD as well as the digital copy, if that matters.
Who knows what will happen to VUDU - Walmart off-loaded them last year.
