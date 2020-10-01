There are over 50 to choose from, including titles like Hallowe'en, Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, American Psycho, and more. Buy Now at Vudu
- choose SD or HDX
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Google Play
- This price is also available via iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft.
- all 8 seasons
Enroll and watch five hours of select Prime Video content to get rewarded with $5 towards Cheez-It products and a $5 Prime Video credit. Plus, you can enroll again each month for new rewards. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in and click the "Enroll Now" button to participate.
- Non-Prime customers can purchase or rent qualifying titles to participate.
- Content downloaded for offline viewing is not eligible for this promotion.
The two big takeaways here are that a) this screen-sharing feature is free, and b) Yahoo is still a thing. Shop Now
- Geographic restrictions may apply.
- invite up to three friends to join your "room"
- stream using the Yahoo Sports on your phone or tablet
Have a Halloween Hitch-fest with some of the best films from his long career. (It's also $106 off list.) Buy Now at Vudu
- films include The Birds, Vertigo, Psycho, and Rear Window
Titles on offer include Terminator: Dark Fate, Rambo: Last Blood, Die Hard, Braveheart, Gladiator, and more. Buy Now at Vudu
- A range of movies, bundles, and TV series to save on.
Sign In or Register