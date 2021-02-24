Add 3 movies to your cart from a selection of over 40 to get this discount. Buy Now at Vudu
- Pictured is The Expendables for $3 after savings.
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Enjoy 9 of Netflix's most popular shows and movies for absolutely free. Shop Now at Netflix
- choose from Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Prime members can save on a wide selection of discounted movies and TV shows, including Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights, Die Hard, Christmas Vacation, Top Gear, and many more. Shop Now at Amazon
- $1.99 movie rentals
- $9.99 or less movie deals
- $7.99 or less movie deals
- $9.99 or less TV deals
- $2.99 or less movie deals
For new or returning subscribers, get 50% off your first year of the CBS All Access Annual Plan with coupon code "PARAMOUNTPLUS". That' drops the yearly starting price to $30 for a savings of at least $30. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trail with this deal. Shop Now at CBS All Access
- You must select the annual plan during the signup process. To sign up for an annual plan, select the "Save over 15% OFF the monthly price with an annual plan!" option during step 1 of the registration process. Then apply the coupon at checkout.
- If you have an active subscription, you won't be able to use this coupon. You may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
- After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at $59.99 per year unless you cancel.
- On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
- Stream your favorite TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch CBS All Access originals like The Stand, Coyote, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
- Stream Super Bowl LV on February 7.
Shop a variety of discounted classic, family, action, martial arts movies, and more. Shop Now at Vudu
- Pictured is Top Gun in HDX for $6.99 ($3 less than you'd pay for the Blu-ray at Best Buy).
- John Henry, Braveheart, Wayne's World, Ella Enchanted, Kill Bill, and many more
