Buy 3 select titles in HD for $9. (They're priced at least $6 individually.) Shop Now at Vudu
Published 24 min ago
Dodging the $4.99 monthly fee adds up to a $60 savings across the whole year. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Click through the "Activate Now" link and use coupon code "2021APPLETVP1" to get this deal.
- Eligible plans include Magenta and Magenta MAX; scroll down to see a full list of eligible plans in T-Mobile's FAQ.
- free access to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Greyhound, and more
People say there's nothing stronger than family. We're not going to deny that, but getting a good deal is pretty nice, too. For this one in particular, you'll save at least $22 over physical copies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes car chases, drifts, heists, Vin Diesel, and more.
in anticipation of the next installment of our favorite globe-trotting spy in "No Time To Die" (US release date of October 8, 2021), now comes a documentary retrospective of Daniel Craig's 15 year adventure as James Bond. The best part being that it's free; we are definitely "shaken, not stirred" about this one. Shop Now at Apple
- documentary
- 45-minute run time
- Craig shares his personal memories in conversation w/ 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
