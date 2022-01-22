New
Meh · 47 mins ago
$29 $49
free shipping
You'd pay upwards of $55 from other sellers. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- -0.8 bar vacuum power
- 3 mm wide sealing strip
- 2 selectable dry and moist handheld food settings
- 14.2" x 5.9" x 3"
- 5 pre-cut bags
- 1 bag roll
- 1 Suction tube
Details
Comments
