Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Rowood Direct offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in several styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices. Buy Now
