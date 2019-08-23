Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Voyager Ion Electric Scooter in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $29 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $74 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagtron City Commuter Electric Scooter for $299.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50, although we saw it for $29 less in December. Buy Now
Bfull via Amazon offers its Bfull 5-L Waterproof Dry Bag in several colors (army green pictured) for $11.99. Clip the on page coupon and apply code "TU7GZSZD" to drop the price to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
