New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Voyager Ion E-Scooter
$119 $298
free shipping

Walmart offers the Voyager Ion Electric Scooter in Black for $119 with free shipping. That's $29 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $74 today. Buy Now

Features
  • 12 MPH max speed
  • digital display shows speed, battery, mileage, power
  • 6 mile range
  • LED headlight
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sports & Fitness Walmart Voyager
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register