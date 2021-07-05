Vox Starstream Type-1 Electric Guitar for $500
Guitar Center
Vox Starstream Type-1 Electric Guitar
$500 $800
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now at Guitar Center

  • In Black.
  • mahogany body & maple neck
  • composite 22-fret fingerboard w/ 12" radius
  • Vox XLM humbuckers w/ piezo pickup
  • AREOS-D electronics w/ 27 instrument models
  • 4 AA batteries are required (included)
