eBay · 1 hr ago
Vortex Vornado VH2 1,500W Electric Space Heater
$28 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay
Features
  • adjustable thermostat
  • automatic shutoff
  • tip-over protection
  • Model: VH2
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
