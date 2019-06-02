Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Vortex 10x42 Fury HD Laser Rangefinder Binoculars for $799 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
  • high density glass lens
  • phase corrected roof prisms
  • XR fully multi-coated optics
  • 10-1600-yard laser rangefinder
  • integrated inclinometer
  • knurled center focusing wheel
  • tripod mountable
  • Model: LRF300