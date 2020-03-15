Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
VoltEdge TX70 Wireless Headset for PS4
$31
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • flip-down chat mic
  • 15-hour battery life
  • athletic mesh cushions
  • Model: TX70PS4-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register