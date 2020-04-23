Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
VoltEdge TX70 Wireless Headset for PS4
$25 $60
free shipping w/ $35

That's a $5 drop from last week's mention, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $35. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
Features
  • 90° rotation
  • 15-hour battery life
  • mesh cushions
  • flip-down chat mic
  • 50mm enhanced drivers
  • Model: TX70PS4-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories Walmart
PlayStation 4 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register