eBay · 1 hr ago
Volmate Digital Multimeter
$8 $20
free shipping

Nubeestore via eBay offers the Volmate Digital Multimeter for $7.95 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • gives readings for current, resistance, capacitance, and more
  • auto-off
  • LCD backlit display
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools eBay Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register