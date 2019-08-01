Nubeestore via eBay offers the Volmate Digital Multimeter for $7.95 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- gives readings for current, resistance, capacitance, and more
- auto-off
- LCD backlit display
-
Expires 8/1/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "KCEGOKC7" cuts that to $13.98. With free shipping, that's $16 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
Amazon offers the General Tools Leather Hole Punch Tool for $6.81 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for a nearly a buck less last September. Buy Now
- punch sizes from 5/64" to 3/16"
- Model: 72
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best deal today by $5 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 9 SAE sockets from 3/8" to 7/8" & 9 metric sockets from 10mm to 19mm
- fits hex, square, 12-point, E-Torx, rounded hex, and spline fasteners
- 5° ratcheting arc
- adapter to convert X6 box end to traditional square drive sockets
- Model: CX6PT20
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Covershield via eBay offers the OxGord Multi-Level Ramp Chock Block Pair for $22.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- support up to 11,000 lbs.
- Model: ACLR-02
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Sign In or Register