Walmart · 1 hr ago
Vizio Wireless Sound Bar System
$698 $1,000
free shipping

That's $52 under our September mention, $302 off list, and the lowest upfront price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2 speakers, soundbar, subwoofer
  • 30Hz to 30kHz frequency response
  • Chromecast streaming
  • Ethernet, Bluetooth & WiFi
  • USB
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
  • Model: SB46514-F6
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
