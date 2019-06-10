New
Vizio V505-G9 50" 60Hz Smart 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$300 $360
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $75 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $5 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It is a low today by $73.) Buy Now
  • You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
  • WiFi
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V505-G9
