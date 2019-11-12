New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Vizio V-Series 75" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (2019 Model)
$839 $998
pickup at Walmart

That's a savings of $159 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $839.44.
  • Prefer it shipped? Forgo the pickup discount and get it for $848 with free shipping.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa
  • Model: V755-G4
