It's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $15.) Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $169 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and tied as the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $66, $10 under our September mention, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Bag the new and exclusive Amazon Echo Speaker. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $53 under our October mention and the best we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although most charge $301 or more.)
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with free shipping. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a massive low of $300 and the first time we've ever seen this stainless steel model. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's within $22 of the best deal we've seen for a refurb (this is new) and the lowest price for a new one now by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $25 under last month's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $77.)
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $478. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 under our August refurb mention and $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Deal Parade
That's the lowest outright price we've seen and a low today by $9, although most vendors charge at least $1,000.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $898. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $47 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
