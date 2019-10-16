Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Vizio SmartCast Crave Pro Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $300
free shipping

It's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $15.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • two 2" full-range drivers and two 5.25" subwoofers
  • 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 802.11n wireless, built-in Google Cast, USB, and Bluetooth 4.1
  • remote access via the Vizio SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: SP70-D5
