New
Best Buy · 36 mins ago
Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Wireless Speaker
$60 $250
free shipping

That's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also just $11 more than yesterday's mention of a refurbished unit.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 8-hour battery life
  • Intuitive touch surface
  • Google Cast connectivity
  • Model: SP50-D5
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers Best Buy Vizio
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register