Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" " 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Expires 7/22/2019
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $98, thanks to the gift card.) Buy Now
- You'll receive the gift card via email within 20 days from ship date; it expires after 90 days.
- 49.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
- WiFi
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V505-G9
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K UHD HDR Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $1,249 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
- HDR, HLG 10
- smart TV apps
- 5 HDMI inputs, USB
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $157.) Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Sony 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $849 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $449, although we saw it for $100 less in our March mention. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 and HLG support
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV OS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 3 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X850F
Walmart offers the Sony 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,087 with free shipping. That's $511 under our mention from May (which was bundled with a $400 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen for this 2018 model.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,047. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- voice remote control
- 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR70X830F
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Small Desktop PC for $549. That's tied with last week's mention, $450 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $791 off and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $20 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
- Model: D55x-G1
Dell Home offers the Vizio V Series 39.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $50 Dell Gift Card for $239.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $50, although we saw it last week for $248, bundled with a$75 Dell gift card. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, & HLG
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
