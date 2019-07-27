- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Vizio 49.5" 4K Flat LED-backlit Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $359.99. With free shipping, that's a net $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 75" 4K Ultra HD HDR Flat LED Smart Television bundled with a $250 Dell Gift Card for $1,329.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $197.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) in several colors (Black pictured) for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $251.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $76, although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a low today by $50.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio V-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $279.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Sign In or Register