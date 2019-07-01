New
Vizio E-Series 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$780 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $900
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $779.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and, thanks to the gift card, the lowest price we could find now by $198. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
  • USB port & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: E70-F3
