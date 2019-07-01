New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$780 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $779.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and, thanks to the gift card, the lowest price we could find now by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: E70-F3
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our mention from three days ago, $248 off list price, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Display
$554
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $559.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $554.33 and avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $630 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
- It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
- It does not include a TV tuner
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Dell Home · 5 hrs ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Smart Television
$550 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell gift card for $549.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $80 under our Black Friday week mention (which also had a $150 gift card) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $150.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- Full-array LED backlight
- Smart TV apps
- 5 HDMI inputs, USB
- Model: E65-F0
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED HT Display
$643 $650
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's $357 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR and adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs and USB
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Before Amplified Indoor TV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Before Amplified 60- to 80-mile Indoor TV Antenna for $27.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BFIYQLZ2" to cut that to $9.80. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- detachable signal amplifier
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Sharp 58" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$299 $398
pickup at Walmart
For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's tied with last week's mention, $99 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Youtube, etc.) with built-in Roku
- HDR
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $47.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UK6090PUA
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter / 12,800mAh USB-C Power Bank
$105 $150
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter + 12,800mAh USB Type-C Portable Battery Pack for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge at least $120. Buy Now
Features
- simultaneously charge both your laptop and a USB mobile device
- detaches for use as a power bank
- compatible with various Dell Chromebook, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops; see product page for specific models
- Model: PH45W17-CA
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 2 hrs ago
Dell Precison Kaby Lake i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 16" Laptop
$1,049 $1,751
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precison 3530 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $1,049 with free shipping. That's $702 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Kaby Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia Quadro P600 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart · 2 days ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $78 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$199 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $199 with free shipping. That's at least $51 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
- Model: D43-F1
