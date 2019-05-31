Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $21.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app